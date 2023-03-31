1,130 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Sempra Energy makes up 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $150.63. 578,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

