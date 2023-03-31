0xBitcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $131,598.35 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

