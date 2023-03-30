Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zalando from €27.00 ($29.03) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

ZLNDY stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.