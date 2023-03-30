YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $297.70

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 297.70 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 930.30 ($11.43), with a volume of 174242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 946 ($11.62).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YOU. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.15) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.15) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,564.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 949.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 953.59.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

