Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Trading Down 1.4%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. 34,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 73,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Worksport from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Worksport Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport

About Worksport

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Worksport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worksport during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Worksport during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worksport in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

