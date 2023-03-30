Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Trading Down 1.4%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. 34,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 73,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Worksport from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Worksport Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport
About Worksport
Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worksport (WKSP)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.