WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 352,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 234.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

