WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $44.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

