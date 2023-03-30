WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 823,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.76. 31,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

