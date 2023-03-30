WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,107 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.50. 877,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,022. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

