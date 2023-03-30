Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 3,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently -101.69%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $41,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,509.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $146,072. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

