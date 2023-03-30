Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,652. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

