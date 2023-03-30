Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.82. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 158,725 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDOFF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

