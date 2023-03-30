Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

IOVA stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

