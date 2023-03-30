Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,330,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973,256. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

