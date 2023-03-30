Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00.

3/24/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $172.00.

3/23/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00.

2/2/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $153.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,641. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

