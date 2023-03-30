Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.02. 1,031,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,148. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

