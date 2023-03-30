Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $3.75. Vuzix shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 539,118 shares.

Vuzix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $248.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 344.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Vuzix Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 444.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 71,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vuzix by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vuzix by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Vuzix by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

