Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $3.75. Vuzix shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 539,118 shares.
Vuzix Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $248.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 344.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vuzix
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
