Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $406,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.17. 116,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,523. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

