Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Trading 5% Higher

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 14,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

