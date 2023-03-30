Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Up 17.2%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 2,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Vital Energy Stock Up 17.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$27.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.01.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.