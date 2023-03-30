Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,026 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,877. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.