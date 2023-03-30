Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,366 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

