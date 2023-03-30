Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

