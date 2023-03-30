Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

