Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $32.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

