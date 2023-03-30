Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
