Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

