Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

