Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 491 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.