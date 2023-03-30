Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the February 28th total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Trading Up 13.8 %

NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 429,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,787. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Venus Concept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.