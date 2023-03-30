Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $201.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

