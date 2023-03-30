Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $368.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

