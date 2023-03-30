Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.99. 189,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,375. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average of $188.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.