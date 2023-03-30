Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VB opened at $185.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.