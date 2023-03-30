Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.88. 6,004,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,536. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.