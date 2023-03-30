Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.