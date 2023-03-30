Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average is $178.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

