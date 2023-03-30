Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lowered by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.26. 216,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

