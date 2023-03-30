Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.62. 245,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,976. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.