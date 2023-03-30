Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $244.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.20 and its 200 day moving average is $226.73. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

