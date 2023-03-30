Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.