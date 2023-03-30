Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
