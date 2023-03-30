Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,987. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.