Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

