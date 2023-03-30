Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,750 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

