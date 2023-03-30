Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIG opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

