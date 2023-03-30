Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Shares Up 0.6%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.75 and last traded at C$21.69. 2,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.57.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.38.

