Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $10.39. Valneva shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 1,087 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $718.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 94.25% and a negative net margin of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.