Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $245.00. Approximately 353,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 403,061 shares.The stock last traded at $227.18 and had previously closed at $224.47.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

