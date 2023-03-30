Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) PT Lowered to $7.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of VACC opened at $2.50 on Friday. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Vaccitech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

In related news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the third quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaccitech by 377.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.