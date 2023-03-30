Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) PT Lowered to $7.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACCGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vaccitech Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of VACC opened at $2.50 on Friday. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Vaccitech

In related news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the third quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaccitech by 377.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

