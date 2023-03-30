United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Up 0.6%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 14,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 27,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Oil Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 78,521 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

